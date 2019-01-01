Are there any setup or hidden charges?

The pricing is the total amount you will be required to pay. There are no setup charges, no cancellation charges, no additional or hidden charges. The package comprises of all that you need to pay including all the taxes.

What file extensions do you deliver?

We deliver the following types of file extensions:

Source files - Sketch, Illustrator, CorelDraw, Photoshop, Adobe XD, EPS

Image files - JPG, PNG, SVG, PDF

Code files - HTML, CSS, JS

How to know the quality of design you deliver?

You can find the designs we have created in the portfolio section. Available here.

Can I queue tasks?

Yes, you can queue tasks. As soon as we complete one task, we can immediately move onto designing for the new task.

Are there any contract or boundation?

No, you are enrolled on a month to month subscription. Subscribe when you require designs. Unsubscribe when you are done.

What is your turn around time?

Most of our design projects are completed within 1-2 days. The code projects are completed within 5-8 days. Turn around time is based on the complexity of the design and code.

What if I do not require your subscription?