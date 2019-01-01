Design on Monthly Subscription
Not Unlimited, But Feels Like One!
Founders, Developers, Startups, Freelancers & Agencies
We've got all of you covered with our design & code plans.
Branding & Logo
2 - 5 days
Illustration
3 - 8 days
Web UI/UX
4 - 10 days
Mobile App UI/UX
4 - 10 days
T-shirt Design
2 - 3 days
Stationery
2 - 3 days
E-Book & Cover
4 - 8 days
Packaging
2 - 5 days
Infographic
2 - 5 days
Social Media
1 - 3 days
Banner Ad
1 - 3 days
Flyer & Poster
2 - 5 days
Brochure
3 - 6 days
Newsletter
1 - 3 days
Icon Pack
2 - 5 days
Quote Card
1 - 3 days
Blog Post Image
1 - 3 days
Merchandise
1 - 3 days
Photo Retouching
1 - 3 days
Other Designs
on request
How It Works
Request
Submit the design brief for your requirement
Revise
Provide feedback to revise the design till perfection
Complete
Approve the designs once you are
satisfied
Why Choose Draftss?
Expert Designers
Highly skilled team of professional Graphic & UI/UX designers
Fulltime Inhouse Team
All Designers & Developers work fulltime at our office
Fast turn around time
Tasks to be completed in as minimal as 24-48 hours
No Binding or Contract
Subscribing to our services does not bind you in any contract
Communication & Support
You can connect with us via Email, Skype, Telegram, Whatsapp
Source File & Ownership
You own all the copyrights to the designs & the source files
10+ years of experience in the design industry!
Dedicated Project Manager
Manage all your design tasks and revisions with a single point of contact
Multiple Design Concepts
Get multiple concepts for each task and choose the one you like best
Work As A Team
All your design tasks are brainstormed by a team & then executed by a designer
Landing Page UI/UX with Code
Convert your Web UI/UX into a pixel perfect & responsive website. Fully functional landing page with clean HTML/CSS/JS code.
All Popular Apps & Extensions supported
Sketch
App
Adobe
Illustrator
CorelDraw
Graphics
Adobe
Photoshop
Adobe
XD
HTML
CSS
JS
EPS
SVG
PNG
JPG
Unhappy with the result? We'll return your money back.
Get a 7 day, 100% money back guarantee.
What does 1 Task Means?
Any request for design or code is considered as a task.
You may require to code a landing page, design a logo, web UI/UX, hero image, blockchain graphic,
illustrations, podcast cover, t-shirt design, banner design, or anything else is considered as a task.
The pricing is the total amount you will be required to pay. There are no setup charges, no cancellation charges, no additional or hidden charges. The package comprises of all that you need to pay including all the taxes.
We deliver the following types of file extensions:
Source files - Sketch, Illustrator, CorelDraw, Photoshop, Adobe XD, EPS
Image files - JPG, PNG, SVG, PDF
Code files - HTML, CSS, JS
You can find the designs we have created in the portfolio section. Available here.
Yes, you can queue tasks. As soon as we complete one task, we can immediately move onto designing for the new task.
No, you are enrolled on a month to month subscription. Subscribe when you require designs. Unsubscribe when you are done.
Most of our design projects are completed within 1-2 days. The code projects are completed within 5-8 days. Turn around time is based on the complexity of the design and code.
You can cancel our subscription plan by contacting your account manager or with a simple email at jd@draftss.com
Reviews
Quality work with very timely turnaround, and exactly to the requested specifications. I plan on using Draftss again and again.
Kelly Henderson
Ticketmaster
Director
Draftss provides me a continuous flow of high quality art at an affordable price. Draftss is my partner: flexible enough to fulfill all my art needs, affordable enough that I'm always signed up.
Daniel Howard
MovieTrekker
Founder
Draftss is an ideal solution for us because it offers a variety of design services in one relationship. Draftss was always quick to respond and change up the plans if we needed it.
Joshua
Jeff Sesh
Founder
Describe your requirements & we'll provide you with ideas.