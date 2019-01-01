Design on Monthly Subscription

Get all your graphic designs & fully functional landing page with code on monthly subscription

Not Unlimited, But Feels Like One!

Founders, Developers, Startups, Freelancers & AgenciesWe've got all of you covered with our design & code plans.

Branding & Logo

2 - 5 days

Illustration

3 - 8 days

Web UI/UX

4 - 10 days
Mobile App UI/UX

4 - 10 days

T-shirt Design

2 - 3 days

Stationery

2 - 3 days

E-Book & Cover

4 - 8 days

Packaging

2 - 5 days

Infographic

2 - 5 days

Social Media

1 - 3 days

Banner Ad

1 - 3 days

Flyer & Poster

2 - 5 days

Brochure

3 - 6 days

Newsletter

1 - 3 days

Icon Pack

2 - 5 days

Quote Card

1 - 3 days

Blog Post Image

1 - 3 days

Merchandise

1 - 3 days

Photo Retouching

1 - 3 days

Other Designs

on request

How It Works

Request

Submit the design brief for your requirement

Revise

Provide feedback to revise the design till perfection

Complete

Approve the designs once you are
satisfied

Why Choose Draftss?

Expert Designers

Highly skilled team of professional Graphic & UI/UX designers

Fulltime Inhouse Team

All Designers & Developers work fulltime at our office

Fast turn around time

Tasks to be completed in as minimal as 24-48 hours

No Binding or Contract

Subscribing to our services does not bind you in any contract

Communication & Support

You can connect with us via Email, Skype, Telegram, Whatsapp

Source File & Ownership

You own all the copyrights to the designs & the source files

10+ years of experience in the design industry!

Dedicated Project Manager

Manage all your design tasks and revisions with a single point of contact

Multiple Design Concepts

Get multiple concepts for each task and choose the one you like best

Work As A Team

All your design tasks are brainstormed by a team & then executed by a designer

Landing Page UI/UX with Code

Convert your Web UI/UX into a pixel perfect & responsive website. Fully functional landing page with clean HTML/CSS/JS code.

All Popular Apps & Extensions supported

Sketch
App

Adobe
Illustrator

CorelDraw
Graphics

Adobe
Photoshop

Adobe
XD

HTML

CSS

JS

EPS

PDF

SVG

PNG

JPG

Portfolio

Pricing

DESIGN

$349/ per month
$3490/ per year
  • 1 task at a time
  • Unlimited Tasks
  • Unlimited Revisions
  • Multiple Brands
  • Project Manager
  • Money Back Guarantee
  • Branding & Logo
  • Artwork & Illustration
  • Web & App UI/UX
  • with HTML/CSS/JS
  • & All Other Designs
DESIGN + CODE

$649/ per month
$6490/ per year
  • 1 task at a time
  • Unlimited Tasks
  • Unlimited Revisions
  • Multiple Brands
  • Project Manager
  • Money Back Guarantee
  • Branding & Logo
  • Artwork & Illustration
  • Web & App UI/UX
  • with HTML/CSS/JS
  • & All Other Designs
ENTERPRISE

$2999/ per month
$29990/ per year
  • 6 tasks at a time
  • Unlimited Tasks
  • Unlimited Revisions
  • Multiple Brands
  • Project Manager
  • Money Back Guarantee
  • Branding & Logo
  • Artwork & Illustration
  • Web & App UI/UX
  • with HTML/CSS/JS
  • & All Other Designs

Unhappy with the result? We'll return your money back.
Get a 7 day, 100% money back guarantee.

What does 1 Task Means?

Any request for design or code is considered as a task.
You may require to code a landing page, design a logo, web UI/UX, hero image, blockchain graphic,
illustrations, podcast cover, t-shirt design, banner design, or anything else is considered as a task.

The pricing is the total amount you will be required to pay. There are no setup charges, no cancellation charges, no additional or hidden charges. The package comprises of all that you need to pay including all the taxes.

We deliver the following types of file extensions:
Source files - Sketch, Illustrator, CorelDraw, Photoshop, Adobe XD, EPS
Image files - JPG, PNG, SVG, PDF
Code files - HTML, CSS, JS

You can find the designs we have created in the portfolio section. Available here.

Yes, you can queue tasks. As soon as we complete one task, we can immediately move onto designing for the new task.

No, you are enrolled on a month to month subscription. Subscribe when you require designs. Unsubscribe when you are done.

Most of our design projects are completed within 1-2 days. The code projects are completed within 5-8 days. Turn around time is based on the complexity of the design and code.

You can cancel our subscription plan by contacting your account manager or with a simple email at jd@draftss.com

Check Complete FAQ

Reviews

Quality work with very timely turnaround, and exactly to the requested specifications. I plan on using Draftss again and again.

Kelly Henderson

Ticketmaster

Director

Draftss provides me a continuous flow of high quality art at an affordable price. Draftss is my partner: flexible enough to fulfill all my art needs, affordable enough that I'm always signed up.

Daniel Howard

MovieTrekker

Founder

Draftss is an ideal solution for us because it offers a variety of design services in one relationship. Draftss was always quick to respond and change up the plans if we needed it.

Joshua

Jeff Sesh

Founder

Still got questions? Ask us.

Describe your requirements & we'll provide you with ideas.

